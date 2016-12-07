La Grange teacher wins Tool for Schools award

Fifth graders at La Grange Elementary will get an upgrade to their in class library, and get a lesson in math and budgeting thanks to the Tools for Schools Award.

Lisa Robbins is this month’s winner of the $500 dollar award from WXOW, Brenengen Auto, and SSE Music.

Robbins says the money will go toward purchasing new books, but what books are picked is up to the class.

Right now her students are writing persuasive essays on which books to buy.

“We’re going to be working on our writing skills and convincing the class what they like about certain genres and why it should be in our classroom,” said Robbins.

WXOW, SSE Music, and Brenengen Auto help one teacher or class each month.

To apply visit http://www.wxow.com/tools-for-schools.