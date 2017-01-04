St. Patrick teacher wins Tools for Schools award

Students at St. Patrick Elementary School in Onalaska will get books for their classroom library and materials for a service project thanks to the Tools for Schools Award. Second grade teacher, Stephanie Schaub, is this month’s winner of the $500 dollar award from WXOW, Brenengen Auto, and SSE Music.

Schaub said she will use part of the award to buy “You Read to Me, I’ll Read to You” books which are designed for two students to read out loud together, and help improve reading fluency. The second part of the award will go toward buying materials for their monthly service project.

"We are so excited that we can do bigger projects with the money. Now we have the money to buy all the fleece and all the different things, and the kids are so excited, and they will learn to keep giving back to their community," said Schaub.

WXOW, SSE Music, and Brenengen Auto help one teacher or class each month. To apply visit http://www.wxow.com/category/225828/tools-for-schools.