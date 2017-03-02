Onalaska teacher wins Tools for Schools award

Students at Northern Hills Elementary School in Onalaska will be taking the concept of hands-on learning to a new level thanks to the Tools for Schools Award.

Fifth grade teacher, Josh Lichty, is this month’s winner of the $500 dollar award from WXOW, Brenengen Auto and SSE Music. The award money will be used to buy virtual reality headsets. The headsets give students the chance to see, hear, and experience subjects in ways that otherwise wouldn’t be possible.

“What the virtual reality headsets do is kind of, somewhat cutting edge educational resources where students where students who maybe don’t have the background knowledge or experience to maybe, that will help them assist their learning, they can experience things all over the world. They can go to speeches, they can be inside the human body and look how the blood system, the circulatory system works,” said Lichty.

WXOW, SSE Music, and Brenengen Auto help one teacher or class each month.

