Former fire chief remembers Flood of 2007

It has been ten years since one of the most devastating floods in our area’s history.

The flash flooding in 2007 impacted communities in Minnesota and Wisconsin, bringing up to 17-inches of rainfall in some spots overnight. Emergency responders received thousands of calls for help in just hours.

Former La Crescent Fire Chief, Bernie Buehler, said the Flood of 2007 was a defining moment in his time as fire chief.

"One thing we did do once we got the group all together, we got in a circle and had a moment of silence and said a prayer and thanked God for guiding over us and seeing that we all came back alive," Buehler said.

