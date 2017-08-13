Local author highlights heroes in Flood of 2007

One local author captured in writing the heroic efforts of local agencies during the historic floods ten years ago.

Jon Steffes wrote the book Unsung Heroes: The Flood of 2007. Steffes is a teacher and works for the City of La Crescent in the summer. He heard the stories of firefighters and other emergency personnel who responded to calls during the flood, and he decided those stories would make a good book.

Steffes said the main source of information for the book came from one-on-one interviews with those involved. He wanted the book to capture the emotions of those impacted by the flood.

"The Flood of 2007 was a very unique and tragic weather event in our area. I know that a lot of people in the area were impacted whether it be people with water in their basement to hillsides coming down, houses coming down on the highway," Steffes said. "I just wanted to get some of the emotion in writing."

You can buy a copy of Steffes’ book at the La Crescent Public Library, Pearl Street Books in La Crosse, and Paperbacks and Pieces in Winona. You can also order it online from Amazon.

