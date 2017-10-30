October Jefferson Award: Sherry Hougom

This month’s Jefferson Award winner is working to make the community a safer place to live.

Sherry Hougom’s efforts are inspired by her daughter, Sara. In March 2012, Sara lost her life to violence. She was a student at Western Technical College. She was in her apartment when a man entered at random with the intent of stealing some money. He was startled when he saw Sara and shot her.

Sherry Hougom, through the Sara Rose Hougom Foundation, is determined to stop that violence by encouraging others to live their lives the way Sara did.

If you know someone you believe is making a significant difference in the community through their volunteerism, consider nominating them.

Find out more here about the Jefferson Awards.

READ MORE:

WXOW File 2017: 3rd annual Day at the Lake honors Sara Hougom’s memory

WXOW File 2016: La Crosse Police K9-unit receives $1,000 donation