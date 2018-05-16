Tuesday’s local scores

HS Baseball

Holmen 2-5, Tomah 3-2…Split keeps Holmen in first in the MVC at 9-1

Westby 4-4, West Salem 5-5….Sweep means West Salem clinches a tie for the Coulee title

Mauston 3, Onalaska 5

La Crescent 0-3, Lewiston-Altura 3-0…Weymiller throws a no-hitter in game 2 for La Crescent

Cashton 12, Brookwood 1

Randolph 4-8, Spring Grove 1-4

Mabel-Canton 0-0, Lyle-Pacelli 11-19

Houston 2, Lyle-Pacelli 7

HS Softball

Logan 3, Central 7

Kickapoo 0, Seneca 20

Cashton 0, Brookwood 11

Mel-Min 1, Blair-Taylor 11

C-FC 7, Augusta 1

Arcadia 7, Westby 8

Tomah 1-6, Holmen 11-21…Holmen clinches share of MVC title

Sparta 0-0, Onalaska 10-8

Bangor 18, New Lisbon 5

Lewiston-Altura 0-3, La Crescent 3-14

Boys Golf

La Crescent 167, Caledonia 201