Tuesday’s local scores
HS Baseball
Holmen 2-5, Tomah 3-2…Split keeps Holmen in first in the MVC at 9-1
Westby 4-4, West Salem 5-5….Sweep means West Salem clinches a tie for the Coulee title
Mauston 3, Onalaska 5
La Crescent 0-3, Lewiston-Altura 3-0…Weymiller throws a no-hitter in game 2 for La Crescent
Cashton 12, Brookwood 1
Randolph 4-8, Spring Grove 1-4
Mabel-Canton 0-0, Lyle-Pacelli 11-19
Houston 2, Lyle-Pacelli 7
HS Softball
Logan 3, Central 7
Kickapoo 0, Seneca 20
Cashton 0, Brookwood 11
Mel-Min 1, Blair-Taylor 11
C-FC 7, Augusta 1
Arcadia 7, Westby 8
Tomah 1-6, Holmen 11-21…Holmen clinches share of MVC title
Sparta 0-0, Onalaska 10-8
Bangor 18, New Lisbon 5
Lewiston-Altura 0-3, La Crescent 3-14
Boys Golf
La Crescent 167, Caledonia 201