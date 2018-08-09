Gundersen Health System purchases former Kmart in Winona

After several years of sitting vacant, the former Kmart property in Winona now has a new owner.

Gundersen Health System bought the property located just off Highway 61 on Vila Street.

Gundersen plans to use the facility to expand services offered in the area, in an effort to bring care as close to home as possible for patients in Winona and surrounding communities.

“We are exploring options to consolidate and expand the services we have provided patients from Winona and surrounding communities for more than 30 years,” Scott Rathgaber, MD & Chief Executive Officer for Gundersen Health System says.

The newly purchased property will add to the various Gundersen services located in the city, Gundersen Sports Medicine Winona, Gundersen Eye Clinic Winona and Gundersen Dental Specialties Winona.