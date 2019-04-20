Altra Federal Credit Union hosts 48th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) – Hundreds of children and their families made their way to the Onalaska Omni Center to celebrate the Easter holiday.

Altra Federal Credit Union held it’s 48th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday. Children had the opportunity to take part in a variety of activities including face painting, hunting for Easter eggs, a chance to win a variety of prizes, and of course to meet and get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

“We feel this event is so important to the community,” Altra’s Vice-President of Marketing Cheryl Dutton says.

“It really aligns with our vision of helping our members live their best lives.”

The Easter Egg Hunt has grown so much in recent years that Altra had to move the event from it’s original location in La Crosse’s Myrick Park.

Proceeds from the event go to benefit the Altra Foundation which provides adults and children with educational opportunities.