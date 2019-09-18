 Skip to Content

Oktoberfest Parade Marshals named

00:00
9:57 pm Top Stories

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) – We now know who will lead the Maple Leaf and Torchlight Parades at Oktoberfest starting next week.

That ceremony at Copeland Park Wednesday evening. North Presbyterian Church Pastor Scott Skogen will lead the Torchlight Parade. Scott grew up in Onalaska and went to college in Texas where he played golf.

He’s married to Debby. They have two children, Ben and Annie.

Scott told us after the announcement,  “It feels great, huge honor. I’m sharing this with my church and my family. Looking forward to a really fun year in the community, so thank you.”

The Torchlight Parade is September 26 at 7 pm. It begins at Kane and Gillette Streets in North La Crosse.

Joe Heim will serve as Marshal of the Maple Leaf Parade.

Joe is known for his political analysis and work as a Professor of Political Science at the UW La Crosse. He recently retired as did his wife Pat. The two enjoy travel and community service.

“It was a surprise. When I found out I was being nominated I was shocked, much less getting selected. So this is a major event. I am almost speechless, and you know me, I am never speechless,” he said.

The Maple Leaf Parade is September 28 at 10 am. It begins at Rose and Clinton Streets.

Scott Hackworth

Scott Hackworth co-anchors the News 19 Six and Ten PM reports. He came to News 19 in 1991.

Scott grew up in Oklahoma and upstate New York. After graduating from Oklahoma State University, he started his broadcasting career as an Associate Producer at KJRH Television in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He went on to become the Weekend Anchor at KSNF Television in Joplin Missouri and from there to a Morning and Noon show anchor position at KCRG Television in Cedar Rapids Iowa.

Scott has been honored by the Associated Press of Wisconsin for Best Series Reporting and was part of the team that put together our September 11th, 2001 coverage that won the Wisconsin Associated Press award for Best Newscast. He has also hosted News 19 Town Hall Meetings that have been honored in a variety of categories.

Scott is an avid reader and loves politics, current events and sports. He is also believed to be the only Oklahoma State University or New York Mets fan in all of Wisconsin.

Scott and his wife Gina live in Onalaska and are occasionally (but not often enough) visited by their two grown sons.

Contact Scott at shackworth@wxow.com

Related Articles

Skip to content