Oktoberfest Parade Marshals named

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) – We now know who will lead the Maple Leaf and Torchlight Parades at Oktoberfest starting next week.

That ceremony at Copeland Park Wednesday evening. North Presbyterian Church Pastor Scott Skogen will lead the Torchlight Parade. Scott grew up in Onalaska and went to college in Texas where he played golf.

He’s married to Debby. They have two children, Ben and Annie.

Scott told us after the announcement, “It feels great, huge honor. I’m sharing this with my church and my family. Looking forward to a really fun year in the community, so thank you.”

The Torchlight Parade is September 26 at 7 pm. It begins at Kane and Gillette Streets in North La Crosse.

Joe Heim will serve as Marshal of the Maple Leaf Parade.

Joe is known for his political analysis and work as a Professor of Political Science at the UW La Crosse. He recently retired as did his wife Pat. The two enjoy travel and community service.

“It was a surprise. When I found out I was being nominated I was shocked, much less getting selected. So this is a major event. I am almost speechless, and you know me, I am never speechless,” he said.

The Maple Leaf Parade is September 28 at 10 am. It begins at Rose and Clinton Streets.