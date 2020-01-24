Franciscan sisters changing adoration practice

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After more than 141 years, the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration are changing the way they practice their prayers.

The FSPA began a 24/7 prayer in their chapel on August 1, 1878. That continues until February 26, 2020, when the sisters begin praying daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The move comes after a dozen years of study by the sisters.

“FSPA remains devoted to the spirit of our long-standing tradition. Our thoughtful study over the years has included a growing understanding of a modern way to live in adoration through our prayer lives and actions, no matter where we are,” says Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration Eileen McKenzie, president, said in a statement. “Our congregation name will remain Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration. Per discussions with the Vatican and review of the FSPA constitutions, the name will not change due to the longevity of the tradition and the fact that the sisters and prayer partners will continue adoration in the Adoration Chapel to the extent possible, and by definition of perpetual, repeated continuously even though interrupted for portions of time.”

Since 1997, prayer partners have assisted the sisters in its adoration ministry and will continue to do so in the future.

“In 1997, prayer partners were invited to help continue the promise, primarily taking daytime hours while sisters living at St. Rose Convent continued the night hours. As demographics continued changing in the early 2000s, we began studying the future of the practice and growing in our understanding of how we can move forward tending to the spirit of perpetual adoration while recognizing it becoming necessary to discontinue night hours.”

A statement from the sisters said they'll also continue to accept prayer requests via the FSPA website, text line or phone. The domes atop Mary of the Angels Chapel and the Adoration Chapel will remain lit as a sign of the congregation's continued prayer for the city and world, the statement added.

In 2019, the FSPA celebrated its 170th anniversary.