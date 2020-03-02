Catered for Kids’ Sake brings back favorite food competition

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Some of the area's food favorites will battle it out at The Waterfront's Cargill Room all to benefit local kids and mentors. The Big Brothers Big Sisters Catered for Kids' Sake event returns on Thursday, March 5.

Attendees can enjoy appetizer, entree and dessert samplings from the La Crosse Distilling Co., David Reay's, Dublin Square Irish Pub & Eatery, and Big Boar Barbecue while voting for their favorites. Between the rounds of feasting, the event offers beer and wine tasting, live music and a silent auction.

Once again this year, you do not need to be present to participate. Anyone can bid on silent auction items even if they cannot make the event. Find a link to the auction items by clicking here.

Proceeds benefit the program that matches kids in the area with mentors. Kate Bickett from the BBBS 7 Rivers Region said they currently have more than 70 kids waiting to be matched with an adult. Funds raised from the event support helps make these matches possible.

WXOW 19 is a proud sponsor of the Catered for Kids' Sake event.