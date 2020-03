Altoona, Wis. (WXOW) Arcadia used an 11-0 run midway through the second half to pull away for a 47-39 win over Prescott.

The game was a Division 3 Sectional semifinal.

It was a low-scoring affair, to begin with.

The game was tied at 13 at the half before the Raiders took control.

Arcadia will play St. Croix Falls Saturday at Baldwin-Woodville with a trip to State on the line.