Brownsville area man arrested on federal felony charges

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - A rural Brownsville man is charged with illegally manufacturing and possession of explosives and firearms in federal court in St. Paul.

Kenneth Ray Miller, 58, was charged Wednesday in U.S. District Court with four counts including manufacturing and dealing explosive materials, transporting explosive materials, felon in possession of explosives, and felon in possession of firearms.

The U.S. Attorney's office for the District of Minnesota said that the indictment against Miller alleges from 2013 through June 25, 2019, he was "knowingly engaged in the business of importing, manufacturing, dealing, and transporting explosive materials, including smoke generating devices containing electric igniters (also known as electric matches) and a chlorate explosive mixture."

They also said that because of previous felony convictions, he is prohibited from possessing explosives or firearms.

Houston County Sheriff Mark Inglett said Miller's arrest comes after members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) executed a search warrant at the home east of Freeburg in June 2019.

Sheriff Inglett said Miller was arrested Tuesday after a second search warrant was executed at the property. Agents took additional related evidence following the search. Miller was taken to the Hennepin County Jail from his home by agents.

He was later transferred into the custody of U.S. Marshals according to online records.