Cruise ship is held off California coast for virus testing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials have ordered a cruise ship to stay back from the California coast until some of the 3,500 people aboard can be tested.

A passenger on an earlier voyage of the ship died of the disease, and at least two others became infected.

A military helicopter delivered test kits Thursday to the Grand Princess, which is anchored off Northern California.

The results are expected Friday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has reached 12. All but one of the victims have been in Washington state.