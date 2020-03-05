Governing taking precedence over campaigning

La Crescent, MN (WXOW) Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to make a campaign visit to Onalaska. Instead, Mister Pence spent his day focused on the Coronavirus, also known as Covid 19.

The vice president traveled to St. Paul to visit 3M. That company has a government contract to produce face masks.

"As the president said, we're all in this together," the vice president told members of the media.

Political analyst Tim Dale says the canceled Onalaska visit makes sense. It's what happens when the president appoints a cabinet member to lead the response to an impending national crisis.

That crises, says Dale, takes precedence over everything else.