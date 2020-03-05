Gruyere from Switzerland wins World Championship Cheese Contest

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Gruyere from Switzerland took the top honor at the World Championship Cheese Contest at Monona Terrace in Madison.

The cheese is called Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP. It's made by Michael Spycher of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus for Gourmino AG out of Bern, Switzerland.

Spycher also won in 2008 for a Gruyere.

First runner-up went to Gallus Grand CRU, a hard cow's milk cheese from Hardegger Käse AG of Jonschwil, St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Second runner-up went to a mature gouda from Team Lutjewiinkel out of Lutjewiinkel, Netherlands.

Three Wisconsin cheesemakers made the top 20:

Traditional waxed cheddar from Maple Leaf Cheesemakers, Inc. of Monroe

Gorgonzola from Emmi Roth of Seymour

Smoked gouda from Marieke Gouda of Thorp

There were more than 3,600 entries in this year's competition.

CLICK HERE to see the full results.

The Westby Co-op Creamery took top honors in the cottage cheese category. They won for their 4% Small Curd Cottage Cheese.

Foremost Farms in Preston, Minnesota won in the whey protein concentrate (34%) category. The company's plant in Sparta came in second in the same category.