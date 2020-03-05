House Democrats press ahead on paid family and medical leave

ST. PAUL, Minn, (AP) - Activists and Democratic legislative leaders say the growing coronavirus outbreak brings new urgency to a proposal to guarantee Minnesota workers the right to paid family and medical leave.

The bill would set up an insurance program funded by a 0.6% premium on wages.

It would allow up to 12 weeks off to care for a sick family member, for an employee to attend to their own serious health condition, or to care for a newborn or adopted child.

The proposal has been blocked in the Republican-controlled Senate, but it gives House Democrats an issue to use in the election campaign.