Independence, Wis. (WXOW) The Bangor girls are now one more win away from a trip to State.

The Cardinals beat Eleva-Strum 72-64 in a WIAA Div. 5 Sectional semifinal.

Megan Miedema led the way with 15 points.

Haley Jones had 15 and Nora Tucker 13 for Bangor.

Bangor will play River Ridge Saturday at Central with a trip to State on the line.