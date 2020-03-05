Melrose-Mindoro headed to sectional final

BLACK RIVER FALLS, WIS. (WXOW) The Melrose-Mindoro Mustangs girls basketball team defeated the Neillsville Warriors by a score of 50-25 in their sectional semi-final match-up.

Teagan Frey and Calette Lockington led the Mustangs in scoring with 15 and 12 points.

Melrose-Mindoro improves to 24-1 on the season. Neilsville finishes the season 22-3.

The Mustangs will play Unity at Colfax High School on Saturday, March 7th at 7:00 PM in the sectional championship.