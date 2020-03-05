Onalaska is now just one game away from State

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)--- The Onalaska girls basketball team took on New Richmond in a division 2 sectional semifinal.

Onalaska would get off to a hot start in the first half, taking a 30-17 lead into halftime. In the second half, the Tigers were able to cut it to a 3 point game but Onalaska would close it out at the line winning 52-46.

Kenzie Miller had 19 points for the Hilltoppers and Olivia Gamokie had 17.

They take on Hortonville on Saturday at 5:00 in Marshfield.