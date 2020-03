CASHTON, Wis. - (WXOW) On Friday night #5 Seed Hillsboro traveled to #4 Seed Cashton. Cashton won the game against Hillsboro 76 to 44.

Cashton's Jarret Carpenter led with 16 points.

Cashton improves to 17-7 and Hillsboro finishes their season 13-10.

Cashton's will face Bangor on March 7th at 7 PM.