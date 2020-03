BANGOR, WIS. (WXOW) The Bangor Cardinals boys basketball team defeated the Elmwood/Plum City Wolves by a score of 78-55.

Grant Manke led Bangor with 24 points. Mathieu Oesterle also chipped in 15 for the Cardinals.

Bangor improves to 23-1 with the victory. Elmwood/Plum City finishes their season 8-16.

The Cardinals will host #4 seed Cashton Saturday, March 7th at 7:00 PM.