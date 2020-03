WEST SALEM, WIS. (WXOW) The Black River Falls Tigers boys basketball team defeated the West Salem Panthers by a score of 56-54.

Elliot Bird led the Tigers in scoring with 21 points. Josh Hauser led West Salem in scoring with 21 points.

Black River Falls improves to 16-8 overall. West Salem finishes their season 14-9.

Black River Falls will play at Wisconsin Dells High School on Saturday March 7th at 7:00 PM.