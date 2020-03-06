Economic toll of outbreak deepens, duration remains unknown

NEW YORK (AP) -- Stocks are falling sharply lower on Wall Street, and bond yields are sinking to more record lows as investors fear that economic damage from the spreading coronavirus outbreak will be longer than previously thought. Major U.S. indexes are down nearly 2% in morning trading. European markets were down even more and Asian indexes also closed sharply lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note at one point dropped below 0.70%. Gold prices rose as investors ducked for cover and the price of oil fell more than 7% as investors doubted whether OPEC can agree with Russia on cutting production to keep up with falling demand.

By The Associated Press

The Dow is plunging again and other major indexes like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are suffering greater percentage declines. On Friday, the economic repercussions of the spreading coronavirus have become clearer. However, no one knows how long it will go on, and that is causing massive disruptions in industries ranging from airlines and tech, to movie theater chains and amusement parks. Cruise ship operators may be the hardest hit. Passengers and crew members aboard a cruise ship being held off the California coast are awaiting coronavirus test results Friday. The Grand Princess lays at anchor near San Francisco on Thursday after a traveler from a previous voyage died of the disease and at least four others became infected.á