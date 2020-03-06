Fire officials say it is dangerous to throw batteries in the trash

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Fire Department reminds the public never to throw old batteries in the trash.

The reason why it is essential to not throw batteries away in the trash is that they can start fires. Old lithium batteries have a small charge to them, and if they are damaged, they can explode or self-ignite.

The proper way to dispose of batteries is to take them to the La Crosse County Solid Waste Services, where they will be recycled in a particular way.

Pat Corran, the Community Risk Educator for La Crosse Fire Department, said the best way to store old batteries is to tape both ends of the battery and then place it in a non-conductive box, like a plastic container or a cardboard box.

"When you're heading up to the dump to recycle an old TV or any electronic, bring those old stored batteries so they can be recycled," Corran said. "It does not take much effort to make sure we are practicing to be safe."

The La Crosse County Solid Waste Department is located at 3200 Berlin Dr.

Daylight Savings Time starts Sunday, March 8, and as we push our clocks forward, The La Crosse Fire Department also reminds the public to check their smoke detector batteries.

It is law in Wisconsin to have smoke detectors on every level in a home or duplex, including the basement.