Great Rivers United Way’s HUB receives national certification

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) --- The Great Rivers United Way's Great Rivers HUB connects people to health care services, housing, employment, and other necessities for living a healthy life.

This week, they received a Level-I designation from the Pathways Community HUB Institute, making the organization the first to achieve this accreditation in the state of Wisconsin.

"The community stakeholders that brought the HUB to fruition in our community wanted to make sure that we were following the evidence-based model and providing the highest standard of care," said Lindsey Purl, Director of the Great Rivers HUB.

The Pathways Community HUB model relies on evidence and leverages community health workers for care coordination. Achieving this certification shows that the Great Rivers HUB meets national standards in providing community care coordination services.

"What the HUB model provides is community health workers in our community who are guiding people through, literally helping people navigate people to where they need to go to utilize resources more efficiently to better their health and to improve their well-being," said Purl.

Level-I designations last for two years. The Great Rivers Hub currently serves La Crosse and Monroe Counties with plans to expand to Trempealeau, Buffalo, and Vernon Counties in the future.

Learn more about the HUB Model and how it works here: https://www.greatriversunitedway.org/our-work/great-rivers-hub/