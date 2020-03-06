Here’s a list of disinfectants you can use to fight flu, other viruses

WASHINGTON (AP) - Given the concern over the coronavirus and flu, are you wondering what products are best to use for sanitizing surfaces?

To help guide you, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released a list of products such as wipes and sprays, that can help prevent the spread of the cause of the coronavirus as well as seasonal influenza.

The most recognizable names on the list are Lysol and Clorox. Their products are listed as ready-to-use.

The list says that the products are registered antimicrobial products for use against Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19.

Here is the list: