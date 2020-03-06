Increasing home ownership focus of treasurer’s task force

MADISON, Wis. (WAP) - Increasing home ownership in Wisconsin, particularly among young people, is the focus of a new task force started by state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski.

The group, comprised mostly of local treasurers, met for the first time on Wednesday and plans to issue a report by the end of the year.

Godlewski told the Wisconsin State Journal in a story published Friday that the goal of the group is to help people buy their first homes and be able to stay in them.

Godlewski is also trying to restore importance to the state treasurer's office after lawmakers have removed nearly all of its duties since the mid-1990s.