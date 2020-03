LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - Aquinas star senior, Lexi Donarski is the 2019-2020 Gatorade Wisconsin girls basketball player of the year.

Donarski is averaging 24 points, 7 assists, nearly 6 steals, and 4.5 rebounds a game.

She is leading her team to what would be three state championships in a row.

Aquinas plays in the Division 4 Sectional Championship against Cambridge on Saturday, March 7th.