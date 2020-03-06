Local trails are not ready to be blazed just yet

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - We are looking to a bright and beautiful weekend in La Crosse, but it doesn't mean hiking trails are ready. In fact, La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department officials kindly ask the public to stay off trails.

Leah Burns, Recreation Coordinator for La Crosse Parks and Rec. said as of Friday, trails are muddy and icy, and walking on them can cause long term damage. Burns said muddy footprints could create divots in the ground.

Instead of hitting the trails this weekend, Burns said, people can get their outdoor fix by taking a stroll through Riverside Park to look for bald eagles or take a trip to Pettibone Park.

"We ask that please respect that the trails are closed at the moment," Burns said. "We will open up the trails as soon as we absolutely can, but we want our trails to be safe and sustainable when it that time."

The bluff land trails like Hixon Forest, Upper Hixon, and the Marsh Trails are all closed.