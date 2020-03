TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) --- Dustin Derousseau's 15 points would not be enough as (5)River Falls upset (4)Tomah in WIAA Regionals on Friday night, 66-54.

The Wildcats were able to keep the Timberwolves at bay thanks to Junior Payton Flood who finished with 15 points.

(5)River Falls will face (1)Onalaska on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.