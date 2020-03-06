Spring forward! Daylight saving time begins this weekend

(CNN)- Get ready to spring ahead Saturday night.

The first daylight saving time happened in 1918.

That was during World War I, and it was allegedly done to conserve coal.

Even though setting your clock ahead one hour brings more sunshine to your day, it also comes at a cost.

One study showed losing that hour of sleep leads to a 25 percent uptick in heart attacks.

To avoid sleep deprivation, experts advise turning in 15 minutes earlier than you normally would Saturday.

Meanwhile, Florida likes daylight saving time so much they want to keep it enacted all year round, and California is trying to do the same.

Neither state can actually do it, though, without congressional approval, which hasn’t been granted yet.

Fire departments and emergency management agencies also recommend replacing the batteries in any smoke detectors or carbon monoxide detectors. Once the new batteries are in, they suggest testing them to make sure they properly work.