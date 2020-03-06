WAMO State Pool Tournament 2020 held at La Crosse Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Downtown La Crosse has seen a lot of traffic downtown and will see it continue through the weekend.

The traffic is from the 1,600 pool players competing in the annual WAMO Pool Tournament.

The prizes vary from hundreds to thousands of dollars. There are 8-ball, 9-ball, single, and team events. The skill level of players varies from intermediate to master.

Patrick Ortlieb, Director for the WAMO Pool State Tournament, said the event could be for anyone who likes to have a good time.

"A pool tournament is a social event, and it is competitive, and I think when you combine those two things, it creates a fun environment for people to have fun," Ortlieb said. "Some people travel over five hours to be here. They get to see friends they might only see once a year, so its a nice gathering for all."

Wisconsin Amusement Music Operators (WAMO) also run dart competitions.

The WAMO State Pool Tournament 2020 wraps up Sunday at 6 pm.