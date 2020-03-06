Wisconsin labs on the forefront of research into understanding, slowing coronavirus outbreak

MADISON (WKOW) -- As more Novel Coronavirus cases pop up across the country, work is happening right here in Madison to determine whether there are people infected in our state, as well as how the virus could spread.

The former is being handled by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, which began testing patient samples this week after some initial issues with the test kits. Previously, the tests had to be sent to the CDC, which took several days.

That team is working smoothly right now, but is making plans in case the outbreak becomes an epidemic.

"If we get a positive or a couple of positives, then immediately that means a lot of public health resources go into contact tracing," said Allen Bateman, Assistant Director of the Communicable Diseases Division at the State Lab. "We'll have however many people that person had in contact with over the previous days when they were sick... It could be hundreds of people that immediately we need testing for, and that would definitely be a game-changer."

While scientists in that lab work to understand how the coronavirus spreads in our communities, research at a different UW lab is being done to better understand the virus itself.

In recent years, the UW-Madison AIDS Vaccine Research Lab has grown to include a number of outbreaks.

"West African Ebola, doing a lot of work with Zika Virus, and now working with this Novel Coronavirus, said Dave O'Connor, a professor of pathology and laboratory medicine who helps run the lab.

The lab studies how viruses affect monkeys, which have similar immune systems to humans.

"When you infect animals, you can ask questions in a more controlled environment," O'Connor said. "You know exactly when an animal was infected. You know what sort of virus they were infected with, how much virus they received."

The studies in monkeys are set to begin in a few weeks. In addition to learning how the virus attacks, the research can also work to determine the best ways to stop it.

"The other thing we can do is we can test vaccines," O'Connor said. "We can see if they engender good immune responses, and use that information to figure out which vaccines should be moved into clinical trials."

O'Connor says the information his lab can get from this type of research is crucial to taking control of the outbreak. He says it's too late to stop it, but not too late to slow it down.

"You'd rather get the virus six months from now when we'll have a better understanding of what sort of drugs, what sort of supportive treatments might be available to help you, than if you get it next week," he said.

As the lab works, data is shared with other labs around the world in real-time. O'Connor says it's a system they pioneered during the Zika outbreak and is much faster than waiting for papers to be published.

Scientists on his team say it's a big task to take on a global health emergency, but they're ready.

"To be able to contribute in our small way here in the research community has been really rewarding," said Chelsea Crooks, a graduate student in the lab. "We've all been pretty excited to contribute to this response and to help both our community here and to help the global community understand this virus."

EXTENDED COVERAGE: Coronavirus: What to Know