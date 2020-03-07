Aquinas girls heading back to state

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds are headed back to Green Bay and the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament.

They defeated Cambridge 73-34 at Edgewood High School in Madison to win the sectional final.

It was another dominating performance by the 24-1 Blugolds, who moved out to a 45-17 halftime lead.

Aquinas was led by Lexi Donarski's 30 points.

It's the fourth year in a row for the Blugolds, who have won state championships in Division 4 in 2018 and 2019.

They will play Thursday evening at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

We'll have highlights from the game tonight on the 6 p.m Report.

Don't forget to follow all the tournament action with the Magic of March app. You'll also be able to watch our live coverage of the tournaments on your iOS or Android phones and tablets.