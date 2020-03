LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) --- The Bangor Cardinal's Girls Basketball Team snuck by River Ridge to advance to WIAA State for the second time in three years, 62-54.

The game was close throughout until the Cardinals found different ways to extended their lead to 15 with the help of Karsen Kershner.

The Division 5 Cardinals will find out on Sunday who they face at the Resch Center in Green Bay.