Experts give gardening tips at 2020 Washburn Garden Expo

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Washburn Neighborhood Association members emphasized green and fun gardening techniques for their urban community during an expo at Lincoln Middle School on Saturday.

Organizers said people wanting to improve greenspace in the community do not need a lot of equipment or a ton of space to garden. Though it comes with challenges, urban gardening is possible with tips and knowledge gained at the event.

"Containers are really hard to grow things in if you don't know what you're doing," Washburn Neighborhood Association Marketing Head Randy Magno said. "So they get tips on that. They get tips on trees. We have the arboretum society there so if you have questions about trees that you want to put in."

Organizers also try to make water conservancy fun through a rain-barrel design contest.

For more information visit the Washburn Neighborhood Association website.