HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - The Houston County area held owl-themed events to celebrate the presence of the International Owl Center located in town.

There were several activities from arts and crafts, owl education, and of course, people were able to the beautiful predatory birds in person.

Karla Bloem, the Executive Director for the International Owl Center, told News 19 that not all owls are nocturnal, some hunt during the daytime.

"This event is truly amazing because we have experts come in from all over the world to teach me and the visitors about owls," Bloem, "A lot of what people learn at the festival is not in print anywhere."

Bloem said poisoning mice, and disposing of dead trees hurt owls. Bloem said that many owls eat mice and small rodents as part of their diet and use hollow dead trees as homes.

The International Festival of Owls goes from March 6-8. To learn more visit this website.