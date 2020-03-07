Old Towne Strings celebrates their classic ‘Hootenanny’ event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On the first Saturday of the month from 11 am to 1 pm at the Old Towne Strings guitar shop, and you can listen to live acoustic music.

Old Towne Strings calls these events 'Hootenannies'. The event is an opportunity for professional musicians to gather around to jam out and socialize with each other.

The event is open to anyone who would like to listen to music. The music played is a bluegrass-style with many other unique sounds.



You can learn more about the event here.