Spectacular weekend…







Weather remains mild…

Temperatures held steady in the 40s this last week, but things are about to change quickly. Highs Friday were in the 30s to lower 40s, but we will rapidly warm into the 50s and 60s this weekend.

Pleasant weekend…

A dry and pleasant weekend with sunny skies will push highs into the 50s for Today and into the middle 60s on Sunday. Remember that Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 am on Sunday. We lose an hour of sleep as we set the clocks ahead 1 hour.

A storm on Monday…

A storm system will move through beginning Sunday night and lasting into Monday evening. It will be generating mostly rain thanks to the weekend warming. Amounts will be high enough, and combined with snowmelt, to bring area waterways up. Keep an eye out for that.

Moderate next week…

Temperatures will remain in the 40s to lower 50s next week, but there will be a few instances of showers and even a few flakes of snow.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden





