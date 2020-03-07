Strong winds bring even warmer temperatures

Nice Saturday…

We have been spoiled with this gorgeous weather over the last few days. Highs on Saturday reached the upper 40s to mid 50s with a high of 56 in La Crosse. Normal highs this time of year are in the upper 30s. Also, one of my favorite things to note this time of year is that our amount of daylight continues to increase daily! We had a sunset at 6:02 pm in La Crosse on Saturday. Keep in mind, daylight saving time is tonight (early Sunday) at 2:00 am and we will spring forward to 3:00 am. This means our sun will set an hour later, so Sunday’s sunset will be at 7:03 pm!

Stellar Sunday…

We’ll see a pleasant Saturday night with lows only dropping to the low 40s across the board. Temperatures will quickly rise on Sunday to the low to mid 60s for most of us in the region. Our winds will stay fairly strong however. This is the main reason we are able to warm up so much this time of year, is these south winds are advecting or pushing much warmer air up. We can expect times of sun and times of clouds for Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies will take over Sunday night ahead of our next approaching system.

Active week ahead…

After a quiet week of weather last week, this upcoming week is looking a bit more active. Precipitation chances increase early Monday morning as a surface low sneaks to our south. We should be warm enough to keep our precipitation all in the form of rain for Monday. It looks like the farther north you head from La Crosse, the lower the chances for Monday rain. After Monday, a couple of small shortwaves will bring rain/snow mix chances to the region, especially Tuesday night. Showers are possible Thursday and then again on Saturday. These events look fairly small as of now, so chances are very slight.

Temperature trend…

As far as temperatures go for the upcoming week, we are looking at another stretch of above average afternoon highs. Starting Monday you can pretty much expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s into next weekend.

Enjoy the rest of your night!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears