VFW Post 1530 celebrates ‘Patriots Pen,’ ‘Voice of Democracy’ winners

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) --- Each year, VFW's around the country honor students and educators in competitions like the 'Patriot's Pen' and 'Voice of Democracy.'

This year, students wrote or recorded an essay on what makes America great. VFW 1530 honored Tessa Vonderohe, Payton Sawyer, and Avonlea Stanley for their essays on the topic. Between 15 and 20 middle schoolers submitted essays.

Kimberly Gloede won for her 'Voice of Democracy' submission where she wrote about the contribution of veterans and the impact they've had on Americans. She was selected among 10 participants.

"It's always something to express about what I believe about America, and to be able to talk about what all these people, veterans, anything else has done for us and be able to appreciate what they've done," said Gloede.

Linnette Fehr was selected as 'Teacher of the Year' by the VFW post. Fehr teaches at St. Paul's in Onalaska. She has her students write letters to veterans.