Wisconsin defeats Indiana to clinch share of Big Ten title

BLOOMINGTON (WKOW)-- The Wisconsin men's basketball team traveled to Indiana to face the Hoosiers on Saturday morning. The Badgers clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title with a 60-56 win over Indiana. This is Wisconsin's first Big Ten title in five years.

Wisconsin shot 41.5% from the floor, 40.9% from three-point range, and 70% from the free throw line. Nate Reuvers led with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Wisconsin finished the regular season 21-10 and 14-6 in conference play.

Wisconsin received a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament. The conference tournament begins March 11 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.