California public venues, schools close to stop virus spread

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus and headed to the port of Oakland, California, will remain in international waters for at least another day as officials work on plans to transport American passengers to military bases around the country and repatriate international ones.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says the crew will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, which will dock elsewhere.

The Grand Princess had been forbidden to dock in San Francisco amid evidence that the vessel was the breeding ground for a cluster of nearly 20 cases that resulted in at least one death after a previous voyage.

The U.S. death toll from the virus is at 21.