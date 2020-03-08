Free clothing and hot meals served on Mondays at Trinity Lutheran Church

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Every Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, people who need a little extra boost to get through the week can stop by and shop for free clothing and get a hot meal while they're at it.

In the early 2000s, neighboring schools on the north side of La Crosse, contacted Trinity Lutheran Church to inform church staff about the strong need for clothing for children. Trinity Lutheran Church volunteers then started the Kids Clothes Closet, with great response from the public, it developed and grew into 'Monday Meals,' where food was served in addition to clothes given away.

In addition to the Kids Clothes Closet, the Teen Clothes Closet developed, and also clothing for infants and other baby clothes is now offered.

Bill Schilla, a Monday Meals volunteer, said Monday Meals is all thanks to donations from all over the community, volunteers, and many more.

"Us volunteers don't just volunteer here, we do so much more than that, we build relationships with the people who use our services," Schilla said. "It isn't just about the clothes, everyone has a great time here, its just one big get-together."

There is also a Kids Toy Closet, where children can pick a toy of their liking. The Kids Toy Closet was started by an 11-year-old girl named Jayce Schumacher.

Schumacher believes every child deserves to have toys, regardless of their financial situation.

"It is not all about me. Other kids should have the chance to play with toys. It is not just about me," Schumacher said. "It makes me feel good inside, knowing that I am making a difference."

Shari Hegland, a Monday Meals volunteer, said Monday Meals is a day for families to come together, to laugh, and sit down and set their troubles aside.

"Monday Meals go beyond the clothing closet, or a pantry, or a community meal. Its is one big family here," said Hegland.

Monday Meals is a consortium of six churches which, by mutual agreement, serve a free hot meal every Monday evening on the north side of La Crosse. The churches are Bethel Lutheran Church, Fail United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church, First Congregational Church, Olivet Lutheran Church, and Trinity Lutheran Church.

In 2018, over 5,000 meals were served, and last year, and in 2019, over 6,000 meals were served.

Trinity Lutheran Church is located at the address of 1010 Sill St.

You can learn more about Monday Meals here.