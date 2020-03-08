Here’s the schedule for the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - The field of teams is set for the 2020 WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Four area teams are vying for the championship trophy in Divisions 3, 4, and 5.

The tournament starts Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

You can watch the action in several ways. WXOW will broadcast the tournament over the air. You can also watch on our website. Lastly, you can view the games and keep up on the tournament news on the Magic of March app which is available for iOs and Android devices.

DIVISION 1

Semifinals: Friday, March 13 - 6:35 p.m.

1 Middleton (24-1) vs #4 Oconomowoc (22-4) 6:35 p.m.

2 Bay Port (24-2) vs #3 Divine Savior Holy Angels (23-3) approximately 8 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, March 14 at 15 minutes following completion of Division 2

DIVISION 2

Semifinals: Friday, March 13

1 Hortonville (25-1) vs #4 Oregon (21-5) 1:35 p.m.

2 Beaver Dam (23-3) vs #3 Pewaukee (21-5) approximately 3:00 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, March 14 at 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Semifinals: Thursday, March 12

1 Platteville (25-0) vs #4 Arcadia (23-3) 1:35 p.m.

2 Wrightstown (24-2) vs #3 Lake Mills (24-2) approximately 3:00 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, March 14 at 15 minutes following completion of Division 4

DIVISION 4

Semifinals: Thursday, March12 - 6:35 p.m.

1 Aquinas (24-1) vs #4 Crandon (21-4) 6:35 p.m.

2 Melrose-Mindoro (25-1) vs #3 Mishicot (23-3) approximately 8 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, March 14 at 15 minutes following completion of Division 5

DIVISION 5

Semifinals: Friday, March 13

1 Black Hawk (26-0) vs #4 Newman Catholic (22-4) 9:05 a.m.

2 Clear Lake (26-0) vs #3 Bangor (25-1) approximately 11 a.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, March 14 at 11:05 a.m.