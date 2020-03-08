Precipitation chances return to the forecast

WARM Sunday!

What a gorgeous day across the board. Most of the viewing area saw at least 60 degrees, with mid 60s in La Crosse and even a few upper 60s near Boscobel! Winds were strong out the south again up to 35 mph, but that was a large reason we were able to warm up so much. This stint of warm weather pretty much melted most of the snow we had on the ground. We’ll expect a really pleasant Sunday evening, great grilling weather! Temperatures stay mild overnight, with lows only dropping to the upper 40s.

Changes on the way…

A surface low will pass just to our south on Monday, but this will bring precipitation chances back to the forecast. This looks to be a mostly rain event, with a few snowflakes mixed in. Our highs on Monday will actually occur in the morning, before a front moves through. Low 50s drop to the low 40s by the afternoon. Right now the best chance for a soaking rain looks to be along and south of I-90, especially across NE Iowa and SW Wisconsin. We have a very saturated ground right now, so any excess rain we see will run off into local streams and rivers. We will have to watch for any minor flooding.

Moderately busy week ahead…

Multiple shortwaves will move through the region for the upcoming week, bringing us intervals of clouds and slight chances for precipitation. After Monday’s rain, we should see some sunshine during the day Tuesday. Another shortwave brings us the chance for a rain/snow mix late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A couple more chances for showers come on Thursday and Saturday. Right now chances are pretty low after Monday, but still exist. Temperature wise, this week will still be slightly above average with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s for most of the week.

Enjoy the rest of this warm Sunday!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears