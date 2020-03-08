River Flood Warning from SUN 10:29 PM CDT until TUE 10:19 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Mower County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Dobbins Creek at Austin 2NE.

* until Tuesday morning.

* At 9:30 PM Sunday the stage was 11.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 11.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this evening and continue to

rise to near 12.5 feet by Monday morning. The river will fall below

flood stage by Monday.

&&