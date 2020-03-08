UW-La Crosse celebrates International Women’s Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse gave empowered women a platform to talk about their successes at their 8th Annual International Women's Day Celebration.

The guest speakers included women from Poland, Pakistan, Kosovo and Mayanmar. Speakers discussed their achievements despite gender .

Attendees said the event is a great example to help college women understand issues like equal pay and the opportunities out there to help women succeed.

"It shows that women can succeed and should succeed," Women's Fund Board Member Cheryl Neubauer said. "They just need to keep moving, driving and striving and get their voice heard."

The Women's Fund will host a Spring Fling brunch on Saturday, March 28 to raise money to help enrich the lives of women and girls in the La Crosse area.